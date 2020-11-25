Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 17,955 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 165,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,849,945. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

