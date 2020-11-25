Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 2,156 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 192.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $9.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.34 and a 200-day moving average of $443.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

