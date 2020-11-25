Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

