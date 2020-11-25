Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $189.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average is $201.54. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -145.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

