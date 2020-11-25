Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $297,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 605 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.36. 39,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

