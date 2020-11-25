Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $469,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,789 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. 66,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,180. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

