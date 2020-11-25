Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,763.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,001. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,639.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,520.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

