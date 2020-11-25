Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. 664,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,766,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

