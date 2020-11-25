Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.16. 14,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,453. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

