Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after buying an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,854 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $76,509,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

