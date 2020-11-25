Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 353 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. 130,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,427,331. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

