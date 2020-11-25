Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. 5,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,609. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

