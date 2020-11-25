Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,259,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,273.31. 4,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,460. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,287.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,171.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 151.06, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

