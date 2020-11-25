Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,402,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

