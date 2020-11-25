Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 13,086 SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

