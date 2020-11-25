Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $555.38 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $559.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $526.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.30, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.