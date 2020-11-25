Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.