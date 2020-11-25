Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 909,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 204.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.