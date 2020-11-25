Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.