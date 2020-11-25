Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.