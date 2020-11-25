OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $24.75.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

