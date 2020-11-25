Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.58. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, which completed phase II clinical trials is an orally ingestible insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901 that completed phase I clinical trials is an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

