Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.58. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
