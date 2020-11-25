Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.63

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97.
In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CFO Michael Ragen bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Insiders have bought 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 over the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $401,000.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
