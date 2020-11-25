Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.63

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CFO Michael Ragen bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Insiders have bought 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $401,000.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

