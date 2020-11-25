Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.70. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,500. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 223,000 shares of company stock worth $133,555.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

