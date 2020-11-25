Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.10.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.