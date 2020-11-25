Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paychex were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit