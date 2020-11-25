Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paychex were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

