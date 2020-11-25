PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 104,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 261,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,137 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,179. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

Shares of PYPL opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

