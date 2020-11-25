People s United Financial Inc. Buys 5,434 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after buying an additional 514,907 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,821. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

