People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 44,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 139,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. 204,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,060,598. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

