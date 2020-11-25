People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,103,000 after acquiring an additional 461,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 31,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,598. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

