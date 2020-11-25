People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,688,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,518,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,836. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

