People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after acquiring an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,876. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

