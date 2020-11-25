People s United Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. 10,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

