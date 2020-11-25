People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cummins by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,361,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

CMI traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.78. 5,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

