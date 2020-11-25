People s United Financial Inc. Sells 9,303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 24,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $56.68.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

