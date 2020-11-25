People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.05. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $200.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

