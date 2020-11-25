Peoples Financial Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.23. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

