PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

