PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.18. PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.