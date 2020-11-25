Pmeer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00172504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.01065693 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00224235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00111881 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00175967 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

