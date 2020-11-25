Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 25th (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Praxis Precision Medicines’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAX. Cowen started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

