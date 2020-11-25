Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

PRAX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

