Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 414,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 247,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 227,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

