Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 414,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 247,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 227,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PBH opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.