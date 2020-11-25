Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PTI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.54.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.