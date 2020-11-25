Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Holdings Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pulse Biosciences worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $377.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLSE. BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

