Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

