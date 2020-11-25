Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.