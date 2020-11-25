Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. 48,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,064. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

