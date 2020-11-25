Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 2,580 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,634,036.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 112,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,914,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.