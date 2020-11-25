Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 691 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $424.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

